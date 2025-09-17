Politics
Meyers Critiques Trump’s Approach Amid Russia’s Aggression
Poland, September 16, 2025 — Late-night host Seth Meyers took the opportunity to critique former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy on his Monday episode of Late Night, during a time when many of his counterparts were on break.
Meyers began by highlighting the contradiction in Trump’s administration. He said, “Trump and the GOP spent years whining that Democrats were supposedly leading from behind, and have now declared that America will be setting the world’s agenda.” He questioned what happened to the promise of America acting first, referencing Trump’s recent statement on Truth Social regarding sanctions against Russia.
Trump mentioned he was ready to impose major sanctions on Russia, but insisted that all NATO nations must agree to stop buying oil from Russia first. Meyers mocked, saying, “I thought America was back? And now you’ll only act if everyone else does it first?” He likened Trump’s logic to that of “eighth graders” hesitant to make a move without peer approval.
The sharp commentary continued as Meyers addressed the recent violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, referring to it as a “dangerous incursion” since Poland is a NATO ally. He questioned Trump’s vague response when asked about the situation, where the former president suggested, “It could’ve been a mistake.” Meyers exclaimed, “What do you mean ‘hopefully’? I thought you were going to end the war on day one!”
Meyers expressed a desire for a president who would genuinely pursue serious diplomacy. “Instead, we have a president who’s less concerned with the boundaries of NATO than he is with the boundaries of the White House ballroom,” he said.
Concluding his segment, Meyers stated, “Trump clearly has no answer to Putin’s aggression. Diplomacy is good, de-escalation is good, but you can’t have either without competence and leadership, and those are just not Trump’s strong suits.”
