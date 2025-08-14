MGK Discusses New Collaboration Hopes and Rumors on WWHL

New York, NY – Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, balancing new fatherhood and music promotion, had a brief exchange during his appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘ on August 10.

When asked by a fan if he and ‘Euphoria‘ star Sydney Sweeney were more than friends, Kelly humorously dismissed the suggestion. He looked directly at the camera, shook his head, and said, ‘Kyle P… shut up dude.’

Despite collaborating with renowned artists like Bob Dylan for the ‘Lost Americana’ trailer, Kelly revealed he has a dream duet in mind. When asked about a musician he hopes to work with, the rap-rock star mentioned the late Frank Sinatra. ‘I like Frank,’ he stated.

Additionally, MGK brought up his past interaction with the Backstreet Boys, admitting he considered joining them on stage during their shows at Las Vegas‘ Sphere. ‘Let me hop in on the ‘[Everybody] Backstreet’s Back’ dance or something,’ he thought. However, Kelly confessed he never reached out to set it up. ‘Because I never sent a message or something.’

During a segment called ‘Textual Behavior,’ Kelly revealed he does not have a finsta account but expressed interest in them. He joked about his age, saying he wasn’t sure if it even ‘exists.’ ‘Like if my skin rips open it heals really quick,’ he added mysteriously.

Kelly even referenced an unusual conversation with his mother about extraterrestrial encounters, mentioning her belief that she may have been abducted.

For more insights from MGK, viewers can catch him on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’