MGK’s New Anthem to Kick Off ESPN’s College Football Coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA — MGK, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, announced that his new song will serve as the official anthem for ESPN‘s college football coverage for the 2025-2026 season. The announcement came during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon, July 31. ESPN confirmed the news with Billboard.

The song, titled “Don’t Wait Run Fast,” features a rock-tinged sound and is set to release on MGK’s upcoming album, Lost Americana, on August 8.

This marks the 12th season that ESPN has collaborated with an artist to create an anthem for college football. Last year, the network partnered with another artist for his song “Get By.” Other previous artists have included notable names and hit songs.

“Music and college football have been intertwined for years, and our ESPN College Football anthem ushers in that first spark of the season,” said Curtis Friends, ESPN’s VP of marketing, in a statement. “In this 12th iteration, MGK brings a passionate, high-voltage sound that mirrors the raw emotion and untamed spirit of college football.”

Additionally, ESPN released a cinematic trailer featuring MGK and “Don’t Wait Run Fast,” showcasing highlights from the thrilling 2024 college football season, which concluded with Ohio State winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.

At 35 years old, MGK is no stranger to the college football scene. He performed on West Virginia University’s campus last season, where he shared a rendition of “Lonely Road/Take Me Home, Country Road.”

Lost Americana is MGK’s seventh studio album, following his recent singles such as “Cliche,” which debuted at No. 62 on the charts, as well as “Vampire Diaries” and “Miss Sunshine.”

College football coverage on ESPN will kick off this season on August 23 across all of its platforms and on ABC. The highly anticipated trailer is now available for viewing.