MGK Receives Style Icon Award with Daughter Casie by His Side

New York City, NY — Musician Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), was honored with the Style Icon award at the 12th annual Fashion Media Awards on September 12. The event took place at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room, where MGK brought his 16-year-old daughter, Casie, as his date.

During the star-studded ceremony, MGK revealed he was feeling nervous and brought Casie along as his “backup.” He told PEOPLE, “I’m pretty nervous. That’s why I called in my backup over here.” Casie expressed her enjoyment of being there, saying, “It’s really good. I’m always a big support system for him, so it’s nice.”

Despite her occasional appearances on red carpets, Casie admitted that the experience can be stressful. “No, I’m not [used to it],” she said. “It’s stressful.” After their red carpet walk, the duo shared a sweet moment, with MGK wrapping his arm around Casie as they gazed at the New York City skyline. Casie later introduced her dad’s performance at the awards show.

This summer, the father-daughter duo enjoyed quality time at a previous event, where Casie described MGK as “like a hype man,” noting that he gives her advice while being fun and supportive. “I’m a cheerleader,” MGK chimed in.

Besides the awards show, MGK recently shared a glimpse of family life with his young daughter with ex-partner Emma Cannon, who was born earlier this year. He mentioned the challenges of being a new parent while focusing on creating joyful moments. “My specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile,” MGK explained.

Casie conveyed her joy in being an older sister, expressing, “It’s really just so cute. I love her so much. … It’s like, different, you know?” The ongoing bond between MGK and his daughter shines brightly amid their public appearances.