Entertainment
MGK Receives Style Icon Award with Daughter Casie by His Side
New York City, NY — Musician Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), was honored with the Style Icon award at the 12th annual Fashion Media Awards on September 12. The event took place at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room, where MGK brought his 16-year-old daughter, Casie, as his date.
During the star-studded ceremony, MGK revealed he was feeling nervous and brought Casie along as his “backup.” He told PEOPLE, “I’m pretty nervous. That’s why I called in my backup over here.” Casie expressed her enjoyment of being there, saying, “It’s really good. I’m always a big support system for him, so it’s nice.”
Despite her occasional appearances on red carpets, Casie admitted that the experience can be stressful. “No, I’m not [used to it],” she said. “It’s stressful.” After their red carpet walk, the duo shared a sweet moment, with MGK wrapping his arm around Casie as they gazed at the New York City skyline. Casie later introduced her dad’s performance at the awards show.
This summer, the father-daughter duo enjoyed quality time at a previous event, where Casie described MGK as “like a hype man,” noting that he gives her advice while being fun and supportive. “I’m a cheerleader,” MGK chimed in.
Besides the awards show, MGK recently shared a glimpse of family life with his young daughter with ex-partner Emma Cannon, who was born earlier this year. He mentioned the challenges of being a new parent while focusing on creating joyful moments. “My specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile,” MGK explained.
Casie conveyed her joy in being an older sister, expressing, “It’s really just so cute. I love her so much. … It’s like, different, you know?” The ongoing bond between MGK and his daughter shines brightly amid their public appearances.
Recent Posts
- 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival Set for September in Las Vegas
- Linkin Park’s ‘In the End’ Tops Hard Rock Streaming Chart Again
- Cybertruck Owners Face Skyrocketing Insurance Rates and Repair Issues
- Temporary Flight Restrictions Set for Notable Funeral in Glendale
- Everton Eyes Victory at Anfield with New Strategies and Jack Grealish
- Cardi B’s New Album Am I the Drama? Dominates Hip-Hop Scene
- Jackpot Soars to $423 Million for Friday Mega Millions Drawing
- Zac Efron Unveils Bleach Blonde Hair on Vacation With Nina Dobrev
- Korda Triumphs at Hangzhou Open, Sets Up Match Against Local Star
- Dodgers’ Magic Number Drops as Kershaw Announces Retirement
- Silent Hill F Earns High Praise Ahead of Launch
- Undefeated Timberwolves Face Bowmen in Rivalry Showdown
- Tropical Storm Mario Brings Heavy Rain to Southern California
- Kevin Durant Regains Access to Bitcoin Account After Years Locked Out
- Dodgers’ Magic Number Drops Following Padres’ Loss
- Ig Nobel Prize Celebrates Bizarre Research in Boston
- Scorsese to Direct DiCaprio and Lawrence in ‘What Happens at Night’
- Stars Honor John Ritter at Annual Charity Event in Hollywood
- Stephen Curry Defends Ayesha After Killer Mike’s Disparaging Comments
- Phillies Karen Goes Viral After Dispute Over Home Run Ball