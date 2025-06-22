News
Miami Arrests Alleged Drug Trafficker Linked to Alex Saab
Miami, Florida – Authorities arrested Jorge Luis Hernández Villazón, known as Boliche, on June 18, 2025, under federal charges of electronic fraud, without bail. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest aimed at preventing potential flight risk.
Hernández Villazón is under federal investigation due to his criminal record and new criminal activities. Journalist Jacobo Solano Cerchiaro revealed that Boliche was closely associated with Colombian narco José ‘el Ñene’ Hernández, who was murdered in Brazil in 2019. Hernández was also linked to former Colombian president Iván Duque’s campaign.
In Colombia, Boliche has faced investigations related to the death of drug lord César Cura, a partner of Pablo Escobar. Reports suggest that Cura connected Boliche to paramilitary groups, and they conducted drug shipments before falling out, leading to Cura’s murder.
Additionally, Boliche is tied to Alex Saab, a controversial figure in Venezuela linked to President Nicolás Maduro‘s regime. Solano stated that Boliche turned on Saab, similarly to other criminals who have revealed critical information regarding Saab’s operations.
The investigation into Saab’s corruption network gained momentum when Boliche obtained key recordings exposing how DEA officials leaked sensitive information. The DEA found that some of its agents accepted bribes to provide Saab with crucial details, allowing him to evade justice.
Saab’s eventual arrest came after years of dodging law enforcement, during which authorities grew suspicious of internal corruption. Boliche, already serving time, became an informant for both the FBI and DEA, gathering evidence against corrupt officers.
Boliche previously claimed to have dealt with Saab and presented himself as an intermediary to Saab’s lawyers, which helped him gain access to vital information for ongoing investigations. His testimony and recordings have become crucial in understanding how Saab misappropriated funds while working with Maduro.
This development represents a significant advancement in the U.S. effort to bring down criminal networks linked to drug trafficking and corruption.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742