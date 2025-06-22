Miami Arrests Alleged Drug Trafficker Linked to Alex Saab

Miami, Florida – Authorities arrested Jorge Luis Hernández Villazón, known as Boliche, on June 18, 2025, under federal charges of electronic fraud, without bail. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest aimed at preventing potential flight risk.

Hernández Villazón is under federal investigation due to his criminal record and new criminal activities. Journalist Jacobo Solano Cerchiaro revealed that Boliche was closely associated with Colombian narco José ‘el Ñene’ Hernández, who was murdered in Brazil in 2019. Hernández was also linked to former Colombian president Iván Duque’s campaign.

In Colombia, Boliche has faced investigations related to the death of drug lord César Cura, a partner of Pablo Escobar. Reports suggest that Cura connected Boliche to paramilitary groups, and they conducted drug shipments before falling out, leading to Cura’s murder.

Additionally, Boliche is tied to Alex Saab, a controversial figure in Venezuela linked to President Nicolás Maduro‘s regime. Solano stated that Boliche turned on Saab, similarly to other criminals who have revealed critical information regarding Saab’s operations.

The investigation into Saab’s corruption network gained momentum when Boliche obtained key recordings exposing how DEA officials leaked sensitive information. The DEA found that some of its agents accepted bribes to provide Saab with crucial details, allowing him to evade justice.

Saab’s eventual arrest came after years of dodging law enforcement, during which authorities grew suspicious of internal corruption. Boliche, already serving time, became an informant for both the FBI and DEA, gathering evidence against corrupt officers.

Boliche previously claimed to have dealt with Saab and presented himself as an intermediary to Saab’s lawyers, which helped him gain access to vital information for ongoing investigations. His testimony and recordings have become crucial in understanding how Saab misappropriated funds while working with Maduro.

This development represents a significant advancement in the U.S. effort to bring down criminal networks linked to drug trafficking and corruption.