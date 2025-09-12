Miami Beach Approves Museum to Replace Regal Cinema

Miami Beach, Florida — The city of Miami Beach has approved plans for a new museum that will take the place of the soon-to-close Regal Cinema on Lincoln Road. This decision came after a public hearing held by the city planning board on September 9.

During the meeting, former comedian and mayoral candidate Steve Burke, now the entrepreneur behind the proposed Superhuman Museum, spoke to the board about the project’s potential. Board member Brian Elias addressed concerns raised by residents regarding the movie theater’s closure.

“The letters from the residents would suggest that we have the power to keep the movie theater there, and we don’t,” Elias stated. He emphasized the theater’s decision to leave was not due to outside pressure. “I hate to make the public think we’re disregarding their concerns and emails,” he added.

The planning board noted that they received thousands of letters asking them to intervene and save the Regal Cinema. However, they clarified that the theater is currently operating on a month-to-month lease and has confirmed plans to vacate the premises.