Miami-Dade Schools and Adidas Forge Historic $13.5 Million Deal

Miami, Florida — Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) announced a partnership with Adidas on Monday worth $13.5 million over five years. This agreement will provide new athletic gear for student athletes at all 40 high schools in the Greater Miami Athletic Conference.

The district showcased the new uniforms and equipment during a fashion show at Traz Powell Stadium, where hundreds of athletes displayed their Adidas gear on the field. “From Miami-Dade County Public Schools, we provide an amazing pipeline of talent into sports, not only at the state level but also at the national level,” said Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres. “We are promoting, validating, and embracing the incredible talent that we have in M-DCPS.”

Prior to the deal, schools relied on fundraising or their own funds to purchase athletic equipment. Now, those financial burdens will be lifted. “It’s about the athlete, the student athlete. This is really the epitome of our strategy and mission—to serve athletes,” stated Kelly Morris from Adidas.

Adidas is not giving away gear without expectations. The company also stands to gain profits from a new website that sells official Adidas merchandise for the local high schools. Plus, the stadium field has been renamed Adidas Field at Traz Powell Stadium, enhancing its brand visibility.

Student athletes have already expressed excitement about the new gear. Homestead High School flag football player Genaia Davis shared, “Man, this gear is tough. I’m really glad we got the opportunity to showcase the uniform.” Emmanuel Simmons, a cornerback for Northwestern High, added, “We look fly, we feel fly. You know we just won on Saturday night, and this new Adidas gear is convenient; you know, look good, play good.”

A spokesperson for the district mentioned that it is difficult to measure the total savings from the partnership, as this is an unprecedented situation for M-DCPS. Adidas is also providing the gear at discounted prices, creating a favorable deal for the school district.