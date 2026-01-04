Miami Dolphins Hire Troy Aikman as GM Search Consultant Amid Marino’s Role

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have brought in NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman as a consultant to assist in their search for a new general manager. The decision raises questions about the role of another Dolphins legend, Dan Marino, who presently serves as a special advisor to team owner Stephen Ross.

Aikman, who works as an analyst for ESPN‘s Monday Night Football, will work alongside Marino in this process. However, former quarterback Boomer Esiason expressed concerns about how the dynamic between the two could unfold. On ‘Boomer & Gio,’ Esiason said, “I think if I’m Dan Marino, I’m like, ‘What are we doing? We’re bringing in Troy Aikman?’” He pointed out the unique situation of having two Hall of Fame quarterbacks involved with the organization.

Despite any perceived awkwardness, Aikman has already begun making calls around the league to explore potential candidates for the GM position. Moreover, Marino will play an active role in the interviews, participating alongside Dolphins executive Brandon Shore in the search process.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Marino’s opinions are valued by ownership and will be included in discussions. However, Ross will ultimately lead the search for the Dolphins’ next general manager.

Esiason applauded Marino’s involvement, stating, “I think he’s locked in. He’s involved.” However, he questioned the rationale behind bringing in Aikman, suggesting that Aikman’s extensive connections across the NFL could be a primary reason. “It’s about access,” Esiason noted, acknowledging Aikman’s relationships with coaches and executives, which may help the Dolphins’ search.

While Aikman’s primary role is advisory, he is expected to participate in interviews and provide insights, all while balancing his commitments to ESPN as he prepares for upcoming games.

Esiason concluded, “There’s egos involved,” hinting at the complexities of having two franchise legends operating in tandem as the team searches for new leadership.