Miami Dolphins Sign Rookie QB Cam Miller from Raiders Practice Squad

Miami, FL — The Miami Dolphins have signed rookie quarterback Cam Miller off the Las Vegas Raiders‘ practice squad, officials confirmed Thursday. Miller, 24, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Raiders.

Miller did not see any action in the regular season while with Las Vegas. He joins a Dolphins quarterback team that includes rookie Quinn Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa, and Zach Wilson. Ewers is expected to start in the Dolphins’ season finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

In related news, Rutgers cornerback Cam Miller has accepted an invitation to the 2026 Hula Bowl, joining teammates Athan Kaliakmanis and Jett Elad in the showcase. The Hula Bowl, the oldest all-star game in college football, will be held on January 10, 2026, at noon in Deland, Florida, after being moved from its original Hawaii location.

During his senior season at Rutgers, Miller started all 12 games, recording 47 tackles and one interception. He had a notable performance, scoring a touchdown off a blocked punt in his debut against Ohio. Before joining Rutgers, Miller played three seasons at Penn State, appearing in 40 games and earning five starts.

Miller’s college career includes playing in New Year’s Six bowl games and a Big Ten Championship Game. He built a reputation as a consistent performer at Rutgers, finishing the season strong with a red-zone interception against No. 8 Oregon.

Away from football, Miller is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection from 2023 to 2025. His journey began at Trinity Christian Academy in Florida, where he was a four-star recruit and a Polynesian Bowl invitee.

As he prepares for the Hula Bowl, Miller aims to showcase his skills for NFL scouts, adding to a career marked by durability and consistent performance.