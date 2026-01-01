Sports
Miami Dolphins Sign Rookie QB Cam Miller from Raiders Practice Squad
Miami, FL — The Miami Dolphins have signed rookie quarterback Cam Miller off the Las Vegas Raiders‘ practice squad, officials confirmed Thursday. Miller, 24, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Raiders.
Miller did not see any action in the regular season while with Las Vegas. He joins a Dolphins quarterback team that includes rookie Quinn Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa, and Zach Wilson. Ewers is expected to start in the Dolphins’ season finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
In related news, Rutgers cornerback Cam Miller has accepted an invitation to the 2026 Hula Bowl, joining teammates Athan Kaliakmanis and Jett Elad in the showcase. The Hula Bowl, the oldest all-star game in college football, will be held on January 10, 2026, at noon in Deland, Florida, after being moved from its original Hawaii location.
During his senior season at Rutgers, Miller started all 12 games, recording 47 tackles and one interception. He had a notable performance, scoring a touchdown off a blocked punt in his debut against Ohio. Before joining Rutgers, Miller played three seasons at Penn State, appearing in 40 games and earning five starts.
Miller’s college career includes playing in New Year’s Six bowl games and a Big Ten Championship Game. He built a reputation as a consistent performer at Rutgers, finishing the season strong with a red-zone interception against No. 8 Oregon.
Away from football, Miller is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection from 2023 to 2025. His journey began at Trinity Christian Academy in Florida, where he was a four-star recruit and a Polynesian Bowl invitee.
As he prepares for the Hula Bowl, Miller aims to showcase his skills for NFL scouts, adding to a career marked by durability and consistent performance.
Recent Posts
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff