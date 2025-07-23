Miami Dolphins Suffer Injuries at First Training Camp Practice

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins faced significant setbacks during their first training camp practice on July 23, 2025. Defensive lineman Bayron Matos and cornerback Artie Burns both suffered injuries, putting a damper on the team’s preparations for the upcoming NFL season.

Matos was hurt in the final minutes of practice and had to be airlifted to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The Dolphins confirmed that he is in stable condition but have not disclosed the specifics of his injury.

In another concerning development, Artie Burns was seen leaving the Dolphins’ facility on crutches. Multiple reports indicated that he may have suffered a serious knee injury, with fears that it could be a torn ACL. Burns is currently awaiting an MRI and a second opinion to confirm the extent of the injury.

Burns, a Miami native, joined the Dolphins this offseason on a one-year contract. The 30-year-old veteran has had a significant NFL career since being drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016. He spent the previous season on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Last season, Burns played in 14 games but has not recorded an interception since 2017. The Dolphins are optimistic about a successful season under head coach Mike McDaniel, especially with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning from injuries.

The Dolphins are hoping for a healthy season and aim to kick off their 2025 NFL campaign on September 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.