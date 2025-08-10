Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Misses Practices Ahead of Preseason Opener

MIAMI, Florida — Tyreek Hill, the star receiver for the Miami Dolphins, has missed two practices ahead of the team’s NFL preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Hill’s absence raises concerns about his health and availability for the game.

The explosive wide receiver, known for his playmaking ability, is dealing with an oblique injury. Hill missed practice on Friday due to this injury, which head coach Mike McDaniel attributed to the player’s intense training regimen.

Earlier in the week, Hill collided with cornerback Ethan Bonner, leading to a brief exit from practice. While this incident did not appear serious at first, Hill also missed a session on Wednesday due to an unspecified injury.

As both fans and analysts speculate about Hill’s condition, McDaniel remains cautiously optimistic. “He’s trying to practice,” McDaniel said, emphasizing Hill’s determination to continue training despite medical advice. “He’s working through an oblique that got worse because he was taking every rep that was on the books.”

Since the injury flared up, Hill has participated only in light workouts and has been excluded from team drills. Despite these setbacks, McDaniel noted with a chuckle the receiver’s relentless drive, mentioning, “He’s trying to sneak his way into taking every rep.” This determination leaves the door open for Hill possibly returning to action on Sunday.