Miami Eyes ACC Championship Despite Thin Playoff Chances

Miami, FL – The Miami Hurricanes are inching closer to the College Football Playoff as they climbed to No. 12 in the latest selection committee rankings released Tuesday. Despite the upward movement, the team still faces a challenging road to secure its spot in the playoff.

With just one game remaining against No. 22 Pitt on Saturday, Miami needs a win to have any chance at an at-large bid. The Hurricanes must prove themselves against a ranked opponent while hoping for favorable results from other teams ahead of them in the rankings.

Miami’s head-to-head victory over Notre Dame adds a layer of complexity to their playoff aspirations. However, the committee currently favors Notre Dame based on overall performance. Miami is the highest-ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) but has only a 14.2% chance of reaching the ACC title game, according to ESPN projections.

The ACC champion, whether it be Miami or another team, is almost guaranteed a playoff spot. Virginia, currently No. 18, is also in contention for the conference title and has an 81% chance of making it to the championship game. The outcome of Miami’s game against Pitt will significantly influence the playoff picture.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal emphasized the importance of the upcoming game, stating, “Every game counts at this point in the season. We have worked hard to get here, and we need to focus on what we can control.”

As Rivalry Week approaches, Miami’s fate hinges not just on their own performance but also on the outcomes of several key matchups across the league. If Ole Miss loses against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, it could open up further opportunities for the Hurricanes.

This weekend represents a make-or-break moment for Miami, and a victory could breathe new life into their ambitions of qualifying for the playoffs.