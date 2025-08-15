Miami HEAT and Milwaukee Bucks Announce 2025-26 NBA Schedules

MIAMI, Florida — The Miami HEAT released its 2025-26 regular season schedule on Thursday, detailing 80 games from October 22, 2025, to April 12, 2026, including two NBA Cup matchups to be scheduled later. The HEAT aim for their seventh consecutive playoff appearance, a potential franchise record.

The HEAT’s season tips off with six of the first eight games on the road. They will face the Orlando Magic on October 22 at 7 PM, followed by a match against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 24 at 8 PM. The home opener is set for October 26 against the New York Knicks at 6 PM.

Out of the 80 scheduled games, 38 will occur on weekends, with 17 of those at home in Miami. The HEAT will include notable weekend matches like a January 17 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the regular season finale against the Atlanta Hawks on April 12.

Tickets for all regular season home games at Kaseya Center will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 15, at 3 PM. Fans can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster. All home games will require mobile entry, and fans should access their tickets via the HEAT app or Ticketmaster app.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks also announced their 2025-26 schedule on the same day. The Bucks will begin the season on October 22 against the Washington Wizards at 7 PM at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks will host 22 weekend games, including five Sunday matinees. Notable matchups will feature the Houston Rockets on November 9 and LA Clippers on March 29. Regular season tickets will also be available starting August 15.

Milwaukee, winners of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, will begin their title defense on November 7, facing the Chicago Bulls. Their four-game preseason starts against the Miami HEAT on October 6 at 6:30 PM.