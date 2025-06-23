Miami Heat Miss Out on Kevin Durant Deal as Rockets Strike

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Heat were unable to finalize a trade for superstar Kevin Durant, who has been dealt to the Houston Rockets. Sources indicate that Miami was willing to offer multiple assets but was ultimately outbid by Houston’s lucrative package.

The Heat engaged in discussions with the Phoenix Suns, offering a deal that reportedly included guards Andrew Wiggins and Terry Rozier, along with the 20th overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, Miami was not prepared to part with their rising young talent, including Kel'el Ware, which proved to be a sticking point in negotiations.

An Eastern Conference insider noted that in order for Miami to comply with salary cap rules and enhance their offer, the team was prepared to take on the contract of an unnamed Suns player. Despite their efforts, the deal fell through when the Rockets put together a more appealing package that included Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Durant, who is set to earn $54.7 million in the season remaining on his contract, expressed excitement over joining the Rockets, citing their strong leadership as key to his decision. Meanwhile, Miami must now reassess its rebuilding strategy after failing to acquire the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

With the NBA Draft just days away, the Heat are expected to continue evaluating their options as they seek to build a competitive roster.