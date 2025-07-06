Miami Heat Overcome Spurs in Summer League Opener

SAN FRANCISCO — The Miami Heat kicked off their Summer League campaign with a convincing 82-69 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at the California Classic, hosted at Chase Center.

In a game where neither team led by more than six points until the final quarter, Miami pulled away by outscoring San Antonio 26-18 in the fourth quarter. The Heat’s defense played a crucial role, winning the turnover battle 17-10 and out-blocking the Spurs 9-4.

Miami shot 37% from the field, making only 21% from three-point range, while San Antonio struggled with a 33% field goal percentage and 19% from beyond the arc. The Heat’s starters dominated, outscoring their Spurs counterparts 48-28.

Pelle Larsson led Miami with 18 points and three rebounds, while Erik Stevenson contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists from the bench. Kel’el Ware added 14 points, along with seven rebounds and three blocks. For the Spurs, David Jones Garcia was the standout scorer with 18 points and seven rebounds.

The game was characterized by fierce competition, with four ties and 16 lead changes before Miami pulled ahead in the last quarter. Assistant coach Erik Glass noted, “I thought as the game went on, our pressure wore them down a little bit. We were able to get out in the open floor and get some easier baskets.”

First-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis struggled in his debut, shooting just 1-of-7 and finishing with three points. He acknowledged the adjustment, saying, “Today was my first game and it was different. But I’m happy with the team’s performance.”

The Heat’s next game is scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Spurs will face the Golden State Warriors. This Summer League is crucial for young players aiming to secure their spots on the NBA roster.