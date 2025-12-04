Sports
Miami Heat Seeks 15th Man Without Tax Concerns
Miami, FL – The Miami Heat are set to explore adding a 15th player to their roster by December 13 without exceeding the luxury tax line.
As the team considers this move, its management must evaluate the performance-based contract incentives for their shooting guard, which are increasingly unattainable. The player is just one missed game away from being deemed ineligible for All-NBA.
The Heat’s situation is further complicated by the contract of another player on leave due to involvement in an FBI gambling investigation. The organization usually could waive this player, Terry Rozier, by January 7 to recover his $1.6 million non-guaranteed salary. However, sources are uncertain if the league will permit this action while he is on leave.
Despite these challenges, the Heat are off to a strong start this season, ranking third in the Eastern Conference as they head into Wednesday’s games. This success may lessen the urgency to add a new player amid current uncertainties.
In other developments within the league, the Washington Wizards are grappling with a significant injury. Promising rookie Bilal Coulibaly is expected to miss several weeks due to an oblique strain, as reported by Varun Shankar of Post Sports. Coulibaly sustained the injury in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers and has struggled with injuries throughout the season, missing eight games so far.
Head coach K.C. Johnson indicated that timelines for oblique strains can vary, but the team anticipates a prolonged absence for Coulibaly. The Wizards rank last in defense in the league, a troubling statistic as they also deal with an injury to another key player.
Finally, the Chicago Bulls have confirmed that rookie Essengue will undergo surgery on his left shoulder, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan shared that the injury, initially thought to be a contusion, requires immediate attention to prevent further complications.
Recent Posts
- Princeton Women Face Tough Matches at Colgate, Cornell This Weekend
- Classic Holiday Hits Return to Billboard’s Top 10 This December
- MrBeast Launches Fintech Services Targeting Young Audience
- Eagles Reflect on Past Lessons Amid Current Struggles
- New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format
- Océane Dodin Makes a Strong Comeback at WTA 125 d’Angers
- Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30
- Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected