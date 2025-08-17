Sports
Miami Heat Re-sign Guard Dru Smith on Three-Year Deal
Miami, FL — The Miami Heat are re-signing guard Dru Smith to a three-year contract, multiple media reports confirmed on Saturday. Smith, 27, has faced significant injury challenges, managing to play only 23 games over the last two seasons.
Smith suffered a torn ACL during the majority of the 2023-24 season and later dealt with a torn Achilles in the 2024-25 season. Despite these setbacks, he averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists during the short time he was healthy last season.
His new contract’s first year is fully guaranteed, while the second and third years contain conditional guarantees, according to the Miami Herald. Smith’s return follows the Heat’s recent trade of forward Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets, which helped clear salary space to re-sign him.
In 14 appearances last season, Smith averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 19.1 minutes per game before an injury sidelined him in December. Over his career, he has played 38 games, averaging 4.5 points and 14.7 minutes per game for both the Heat and the Nets.
The Heat aim to keep their roster below the luxury tax threshold, and Smith’s conditional contract aligns with this strategy. Team officials express optimism that he will recover in time for the season opener on October 22.
Smith began his professional career with the Heat in 2021 after going undrafted from Missouri. He played with the Heat in the NBA Summer League and bounced between the team and their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, during his early seasons.
As the Miami Heat look forward to the upcoming season, they are hopeful that Smith can contribute significantly once he is fully recovered from his injuries.
