Miami Heat Signs Precious Achiuwa to One-Year Contract

Miami, Florida – Precious Achiuwa, a free agent center/forward, has signed a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. This marks Achiuwa’s return to the Heat after being selected as the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

This reunion comes as the Heat look for size in their frontcourt to support All-Star center Bam Adebayo. Achiuwa has played 320 career games, averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. His previous stints were with the Heat and also included time with the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

A report from Shams Charania indicated that Achiuwa has been recognized as a strong option for teams needing a physical big man, despite his shooting inconsistencies. He had a breakout year with the Raptors in 2021-2022, hitting 35.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

Last season, Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 57 games with the Knicks. He came to New York as part of a trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks from Toronto. Despite signing a $6 million contract with the Knicks last summer, Achiuwa’s role diminished after the Knicks added Guerschon Yabusele from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, Achiuwa has an opportunity to compete for minutes in Miami’s frontcourt alongside rising talents such as Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic. This signing is particularly timely as the Heat prepare for training camp.