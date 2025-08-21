Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury

Miami, Florida — Miami Heat guard Smith is working hard to recover from an Achilles tear that cut his last season short. He aims to arrive at training camp, set to open on September 30, fully ready for action.

Smith shared his progress with Chiang, stating, “Honestly, it’s all been going really well. I feel like I’ve been on a great trajectory as far as the rehab stuff goes. I’ve started to do some contact stuff now.” He hopes to participate in five-on-five scrimmages soon.

The 27-year-old player attributes his progress to how his body responds to increasing live sessions during rehab. “The goal, obviously, is to be ready by camp,” he said. “And I think that as of right now, with no setback, that’s kind of what we’re looking at.”

Before his injury, Smith was proving essential to Miami’s lineup, averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in the previous season. Coach Erik Spoelstra frequently included him in crucial game situations. Despite the injury, the Heat retained Smith on the roster, even as other roster changes occurred.

In late June, Miami extended Smith a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent. He continued his workouts with the team throughout the summer in anticipation of the upcoming season. Last Friday, a roster spot opened up after a trade with Brooklyn.

“It was obviously a little stressful and things like that,” Smith shared about the uncertainty of his contract. “But overall I think we love this organization and we’re just excited to be able to be back and be a part of this.”

Smith’s journey with the Heat began back in 2021 when he signed a training camp contract. Despite facing challenges with his health, he has been brought back by the team multiple times after being waived. “I’m extremely appreciative of an organization that believes in me,” he said.

His experiences over the past two years have tested his mental resolve. “Honestly, the biggest challenge from this rehab specifically was just the mental part of it,” he admitted. “I think that was probably the toughest part because there are definitely days in there where it just seems like I’ve been rehabbing for two years at this point.” However, Smith remains optimistic about his future and the chance to solidify his spot as a full-time NBA player.