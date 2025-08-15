Miami Heat Trade Haywood Highsmith to Brooklyn Nets

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have traded forward Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for a protected 2026 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. This trade was confirmed on August 15, 2025, and aims to lower the Heat’s payroll below the NBA luxury tax threshold.

Highsmith, 28, played a total of 74 games for the Heat last season, starting in 42. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range. Known for his defensive skill set, Highsmith has been a valuable presence on the court since joining the Heat as a replacement player during the pandemic in 2021.

In exchange for Highsmith, the Nets are providing a conditional pick that only becomes a Miami asset if Brooklyn finishes the upcoming season with one of the top five records in the NBA.

The Heat’s decision to trade Highsmith reflects their strategic approach to financial management within the league’s new restrictions. By letting go of Highsmith’s $5.6 million salary, Miami creates space under the luxury tax, a crucial step as they navigate the competitive landscape of the NBA.

With Highsmith gone, the Heat now have fewer players under standard contracts and will likely look to add a new player soon. This opens the door for returning players like point guard Dru Smith, who is recovering from an injury.

While Highsmith’s departure is significant, Miami aims to build on its playoff-contending roster. The team also looks to develop younger talents like Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. who could step up in the upcoming season.

For the Nets, acquiring Highsmith is part of a broader strategy to add depth to their roster while they continue their rebuilding phase following the exits of star players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

As Miami and Brooklyn navigate their respective futures, this trade marks a notable move in the ever-evolving landscape of the NBA.