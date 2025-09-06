Miami Hurricanes Edge Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Thrilling Matchup

Coral Gables, Florida – The Miami Hurricanes achieved a dramatic 31-24 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 6, 2025, in a highly anticipated college football matchup. This game, held at the sold-out Hard Rock Stadium, drew attention from fans and analysts alike, as both teams aimed to establish their dominance early in the season.

The Hurricanes, now ranked sixth in the AP poll, showcased their offensive prowess with quarterback Carson Beck leading the charge. Beck’s ability to connect with wide receivers Jojo Trader and CJ Daniels was crucial, especially following Daniels’ impressive one-handed touchdown reception late in the second quarter that shifted momentum in Miami’s favor.

Former LSU and Liberty transfer CJ Daniels expressed confidence in his team’s performance. “We prepared hard for this game, and it feels great to win a rival matchup like this,” he said after the game. Miami’s ground game, featuring running backs Mark Fletcher, Jordan Lyle, and CharMar Brown, also played a vital role as they effectively executed plays against Notre Dame’s seasoned defense.

Notre Dame, ranked tenth in the same poll, displayed resilience by rallying back from a 21-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, with their running back Jeremiyah Love showing why he is considered a Heisman candidate. Quarterback CJ Carr, making just his second college start, struggled against Miami’s aggressive defense which kept him under pressure throughout the match.

“Our defensive line had a plan to ensure that he was uncomfortable,” said Miami’s defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. “We needed to contain their run game, and I think we did that effectively.”

As the two teams prepare for the upcoming matchups, Miami faces Bethune-Cookman next week, while Notre Dame gears up for a crucial game against Virginia. Both teams understand the significance of maintaining their winning strategies moving forward, especially with their respective rivalries and championship aspirations on the line.

This win marks the Hurricanes’ seventh consecutive home victory against Notre Dame, a streak that elevates their standing in college football and sets the stage for a promising season ahead.