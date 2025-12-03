Miami Hurricanes Face Mississippi Rebels in ACC-SEC Challenge

OXFORD, Miss. — The Miami Hurricanes (6-2) will take on the Mississippi Rebels (5-2) at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday in a matchup for the ACC-SEC Challenge at the Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is significant as both teams pursue their first Quad 1 or Quad 2 win of the season.

Miami is coming off a 78-65 victory over Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational. This is the Hurricanes’ second consecutive game against a tough opponent, following a recent loss to Florida. Head coach Jai Lucas emphasized the need to adapt in this competitive matchup, particularly against Mississippi, which has struggled lately with back-to-back losses to Iowa and Utah.

“They’re really good. They have new players, a bunch of new players, too,” Lucas said. “We’ve had some experience against top teams, and I’m hopeful our past games will help us in this challenge.”

Miami hopes to improve its record in the ACC-SEC Challenge after starting this event with a 0-2 mark in previous years. In contrast, Mississippi is currently 1-0 in the Challenge.

Offensively, Miami ranks 68th nationally in efficiency, while Mississippi is slightly better at 44th. Key players to watch include Miami’s Tru Washington, who has emerged as a scoring leader with 13.7 points per game on impressive shooting, and Mississippi’s Malik Dia, who contributes significantly with an average of 13.0 points and leads the team in rebounding.

Despite facing injuries, with Miami guard Dante Allen and forward Marcus Allen sidelined, Miami’s defense has been strong, holding opponents to low shooting percentages. This could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game against the Rebels.

The game will also be broadcast live on SEC Network and available on FM 104.3 WQAM.