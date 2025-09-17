Miami Hurricanes to Face Florida Gators on September 20, 2025

Miami, FL — On Saturday, September 20, 2025, the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes will host the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium. This anticipated matchup is part of the college football season.

The Hurricanes have had a strong start to their 2025 season, winning three consecutive games. In their opening match on August 31, they defeated Notre Dame 27-24 and followed that with victories against Bethune-Cookman and South Florida.

The Gators, gearing up for their clash against Miami, have had a mixed record so far, including a recent loss to South Florida. As both teams prepare for this rivalry game, the stakes remain high in the college football landscape.

Fans looking to attend the game can purchase tickets online. The matchup will showcase star players from both teams as they compete for a crucial victory.

Following the game against Florida, Miami will continue their season with upcoming games against Florida State, Louisville, and Stanford.