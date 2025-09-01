Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night

Miami, FL — The University of Miami Hurricanes, ranked No. 10 nationally, are set to face No. 6 Notre Dame in a high-stakes early season matchup on Sunday night. This game marks a crucial opportunity for Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, who has successfully guided his teams in early season matchups against top opponents, sporting a 3-1 record since the 2021 season.

The Hurricanes enter this game as 2.5-point underdogs against the Irish, who finished last season with a stellar 14-2 record and a College Football Playoff appearance. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is determined to build on last year’s success, aiming to establish his program as a national powerhouse.

Star running back Jeremiyah Love leads the Irish offense, which boasts one of the nation’s top offensive lines alongside a formidable defense. Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr will be making his first career start for Notre Dame, adding an element of intrigue to the clash.

Historically, Miami has struggled against top-tier teams, going 0-9 since a victory against then-No. 3 Notre Dame in 2017. Cristobal’s challenge will be to reverse that trend on Sunday night and deliver a performance reminiscent of his early-season success.

In 2022, Cristobal’s previously had some thrilling clashes, such as Oregon’s victorious trip to Ohio State despite being underdogs. Miami’s season has also seen important developments under new offensive and defensive coordinators, Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry, respectively, who look to enhance the Hurricanes’ performances on both sides of the ball.

As anticipation builds for the matchup, fans are eager to see how Miami’s young talent will perform against the experienced Irish squad. A strong showing against Notre Dame could reshape the direction of Miami’s season.