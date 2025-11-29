Miami Hurricanes’ Malachi Toney Shines as Playoff Contender

Miami, FL — The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes are proving they belong in the College Football Playoff discussion for 2025. With an explosive offense, highlighted by dynamic slot receiver Malachi Toney, they have the talent to compete at the highest level. InsideTheU continues its series on Miami’s playoff potential, focusing on Toney’s remarkable contributions to the team.

Toney, a true freshman, has emerged as a formidable threat on the field. This season, he has caught 71 passes for 844 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, he has rushed the ball 12 times for 59 yards and has thrown for one touchdown, completing 3-of-4 passes for 73 yards. In total, Toney accounts for an impressive 976 yards of offense and eight touchdowns.

Not only is he a vital part of the receiving corps, but Toney is also among the best punt returners in the country, averaging 15.2 yards on 11 attempts, ranking him in the top ten nationally. Heading into the final week of the regular season, he stands 23rd in the country for receiving yards.

What sets Toney apart is his ability to generate yards after the catch. He ranks third nationwide with 530 yards gained after making a catch and has forced 24 missed tackles, also placing him third in that category. His deep running ability is notable, catching 8-of-14 deep targets for 253 yards and three touchdowns, with two contested catches made on deep attempts.

Reliability defines Toney’s performance; he has not dropped a single catchable pass from 90 targets throughout the season. PFF highlights that among receivers with at least 50 targets, Toney has the highest number of targets without a drop, with David Wells being second with 72 targets.

Toney’s versatility allows him to contribute as a runner too, converting four first downs and scoring once. He has also secured a 90.4 passing grade from PFF and has completed various pass types, including a notable deep shot traveling 23 yards downfield.

Overall, Toney is not just a key player for Miami; he is one of the top playmakers in the nation. Coupled with quarterback Carson Beck‘s strong performances, Miami’s offensive lineup cements their status as a College Football Playoff contender. As the Hurricanes aim for a postseason spot, Toney stands as the explosive weapon they need to succeed.