No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Prepare for Bethune-Cookman Matchup

Miami, FL – The fifth-ranked Miami Hurricanes are set to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in their second game of the 2025 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes are coming off a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their season opener. Quarterback Carson Beck made a strong debut, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Miami hopes to continue their momentum against a struggling Bethune-Cookman team that lost to the FIU Panthers 42-9 in Week 1.

Miami’s offense looks to strengthen connections between Beck, receivers Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels this Saturday. They are aiming to maintain their winning form as they head into a rigorous schedule that includes matchups against USF and Florida.

The weather in Miami during Saturday’s game is expected to be warm, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and a chance of thunderstorms. The humidity will be high around kickoff, creating a challenging environment for both teams.

Miami leads the all-time series against Bethune-Cookman with a dominating record of 7-0, including a 48-7 victory in their last matchup in 2023. Miami holds a statistically significant 99% probability to win, according to ESPN Analytics, owing to their dominating performance against Notre Dame, including zero turnovers.

Defensively, Miami will be looking to capitalize against a Bethune-Cookman squad that struggled on the ground, allowing 223 rushing yards in their opener. The Wildcats will rely on quarterback Timmy McClain, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 164 yards last week. Running back Marqui Johnson also looks to improve after pacing the Wildcats with 76 rushing yards.

The pressure is on Bethune-Cookman to find their footing against a formidable opponent, while Miami has the chance to refine their plays in preparation for a challenging month ahead.