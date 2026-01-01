Miami’s Malachi Toney Faces Off Against Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith in Cotton Bowl Showdown

Dallas, TX — The College Football Playoff is set to feature a highly-anticipated matchup on December 31 between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ohio State Buckeyes, showcasing two of college football’s most exciting young talents: Malachi Toney and Jeremiah Smith. Both players are expected to play pivotal roles in their teams’ performances.

Malachi Toney, a true freshman for Miami, had an outstanding season, finishing with 89 receptions for 992 yards and eight touchdowns. His remarkable achievements have made him Miami’s all-time single-season reception leader. Toney was a finalist for the 2025 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award but lost to Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

Toney’s skills have garnered attention for his versatility on the field. He was instrumental in Miami’s playoff victory over Texas A&M, scoring the game-winning touchdown after recovering from a fourth-quarter fumble. “He’s a pretty good playmaker,” said Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. of Toney. “He’s their gadget guy. He can do everything.”

On the other side, Jeremiah Smith, who attended high school in nearby Miami Gardens, has also made a name for himself as a talent to watch. Smith leads Ohio State with significant stats, including 1,086 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. Like Toney, Smith hopes to help his team secure victory in a game that carries historical significance.

The last time Miami and Ohio State faced off in a championship setting was during the controversial 2003 Fiesta Bowl, which the Buckeyes won. That game remains a sore point for Miami fans, and the players are aware of the narrative surrounding this matchup. “You see it all over the internet, all over Twitter,” Smith acknowledged about Miami’s lingering resentment towards the game. “They still worry about it. But we’ve got something coming for them New Year’s Eve.”

Miami’s head coach, Mario Cristobal, expressed confidence in Toney and the team’s approach to the game. He emphasized the importance of leveraging Toney’s skills to win. As the game approaches, both teams prepare to face off with their respective game strategies, focusing on the distinct capabilities of their talented wide receivers.

With both Toney and Smith performing at exceptional levels this season, the Cotton Bowl promises to be a thrilling showdown that highlights the future of college football. Fans are ready to see which team will emerge victorious in this exciting chapter of their storied rivalry.