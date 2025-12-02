Miami Man Threatens Barber at Gunpoint, Faces Multiple Charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A 48-year-old man has been charged with threatening a barber at gunpoint in Miami-Dade County. The incident occurred on Nov. 25 at Square Biz in Perrine, where Darious Davis allegedly shouted threats despite children being present.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified Davis as a “known violent offender” who is a convicted felon. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop on unrelated charges on Nov. 28. Records show he was booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Samuel Wilson, the owner of Square Biz, shared surveillance footage of the incident. Wilson reported that Davis had been a customer for about a year and described the attack, saying, “He slapped me in the head with it, choked me out.”

Davis’s criminal history includes convictions for cocaine possession in 1993, armed robbery in 1993 and 1998, and burglary with assault in 1998. He served prison time from March 1999 to October 2004 and again from November 2006 to September 2017.

On Nov. 29, charges for possession of a firearm and the Nov. 25 attack were filed against him. After appearing in bond court, a judge ordered Davis to stay away from both the barber and the Square Biz and mandated house arrest once released on bond.

Davis faces four charges related to the November incident: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and improper exhibition of a weapon. He was released on his own recognizance for the firearm possession and improper exhibition charges, with a bond set at $35,000 for the other charges. Davis posted bond by the afternoon of Nov. 30.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Zachary James is overseeing the new cases.