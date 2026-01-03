Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash

OXFORD, Ohio – The Miami RedHawks are set to face the Akron Zips on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 3:30 p.m. in their next Mid-American Conference matchup. Miami, boasting a perfect 14-0 record, is looking to extend its best start in program history.

Miami continues to shine in various statistical categories, ranking first nationally in effective field goal percentage at .643 and field goal percentage at .546. The RedHawks also lead the MAC in scoring offense with an average of 94.9 points per game, while outscoring their opponents by an average of 23.0 points.

The RedHawks recently emerged victorious over Bowling Green, winning 93-83. This game saw Brant Byers and Peter Suder lead Miami with 17 points each, demonstrating their offensive depth. Miami’s free-throw shooting has also been impressive, highlighted by a 91.7 percent mark in the latest game.

In the upcoming game against Akron, Miami will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the Zips, who currently stand at 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the MAC. Akron recently achieved a 115-64 victory against Concord, marking their 800th win at the Division I level.

Akron’s Tavari Johnson leads the Zips in scoring with an average of 20.5 points per game and also contributes 5.1 assists. Coach John Groce, in his ninth season, has successfully guided the Zips to a strong offensive performance, ranking second in NCAA scoring offense.

This matchup promises to be an exciting clash of top-tier MAC teams, with plenty on the line as both look to solidify their standings early in the conference season.