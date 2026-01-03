Sports
Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
OXFORD, Ohio – The Miami RedHawks are set to face the Akron Zips on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 3:30 p.m. in their next Mid-American Conference matchup. Miami, boasting a perfect 14-0 record, is looking to extend its best start in program history.
Miami continues to shine in various statistical categories, ranking first nationally in effective field goal percentage at .643 and field goal percentage at .546. The RedHawks also lead the MAC in scoring offense with an average of 94.9 points per game, while outscoring their opponents by an average of 23.0 points.
The RedHawks recently emerged victorious over Bowling Green, winning 93-83. This game saw Brant Byers and Peter Suder lead Miami with 17 points each, demonstrating their offensive depth. Miami’s free-throw shooting has also been impressive, highlighted by a 91.7 percent mark in the latest game.
In the upcoming game against Akron, Miami will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the Zips, who currently stand at 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the MAC. Akron recently achieved a 115-64 victory against Concord, marking their 800th win at the Division I level.
Akron’s Tavari Johnson leads the Zips in scoring with an average of 20.5 points per game and also contributes 5.1 assists. Coach John Groce, in his ninth season, has successfully guided the Zips to a strong offensive performance, ranking second in NCAA scoring offense.
This matchup promises to be an exciting clash of top-tier MAC teams, with plenty on the line as both look to solidify their standings early in the conference season.
Recent Posts
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation
- January’s Wolf Moon to Illuminate Night Sky with Spectacle
- Will Trent Season 4 Premieres January 6 on ABC
- Sooners Host Rebels in SEC Opener on January 3
- 49ers Aim for Top NFC Seed Amid Playoff Hopes
- Cold Weather Shelters Open in Tampa Bay Region
- Iowa Basketball Hosts UCLA in Big Ten Clash
- Arizona Wildcats Face Tough Test at Utah to Open Big 12 Play
- Timberwolves Face Heat in Crucial NBA Matchup Tonight
- Ryan Clark Predicts Major Changes for Steelers and Giants in 2026
- Barcelona vs. Espanyol: First Derby of 2026 Kicks Off
- Lille OSC Faces Stade Rennes in Key Ligue 1 Clash