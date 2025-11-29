Sports
Miami’s Path to ACC Championship Game Hinging on Saturday’s Matches
Miami, Florida – The Miami Hurricanes face a crucial challenge this Saturday as they visit the University of Pittsburgh, knowing a loss will eliminate them from contention for the ACC Championship Game.
Kickoff is set for noon Eastern Standard Time and will be broadcast on ABC. Miami’s fate hinges not just on their performance against Pittsburgh, but also on several other college football games taking place throughout the day.
The simplest scenario for Miami’s path to the ACC Championship is a victory over Pittsburgh, paired with a win by SMU and losses by both Duke and Virginia. Such outcomes would allow Miami to secure a spot in the championship game.
Additionally, Miami supporters will be paying close attention to other key matchups scheduled for Saturday. Wake Forest will face Duke at 3:30 PM on the ACC Network, while Virginia Tech takes on Virginia at 7 PM on ESPN. SMU will also battle California at 8:00 PM on ESPN2. Moreover, a matchup between Notre Dame and Stanford at 10:30 PM on ESPN could influence Miami’s College Football Playoff aspirations.
Other games that may impact the Hurricanes include North Carolina at North Carolina State and Boston College at Syracuse. Syracuse and Boston College are set for a 3 PM kickoff on The CW, followed by the North Carolina and NC State game at 7:30 PM on the ACC Network.
For Miami to progress, multiple scenarios must work in their favor, including wins by North Carolina State in various outcomes. The complexity of these scenarios highlights the tense atmosphere leading up to Saturday’s games.
Ultimately, Miami’s chances for the ACC Championship Game rest not only on their ability to win but also on the outcomes of at least three other key games.
