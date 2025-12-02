Miami Valley Schools Close or Delay Due to Weather Conditions

Dayton, Ohio — Dozens of school districts across the Miami Valley announced closures and delays on Tuesday due to severe weather conditions. Local officials urged families to stay updated as inclement weather impacts travel.

Closed schools included Dayton Christian School and St. Benedict the Moor Catholic School in Montgomery County. Additionally, Benjamin Logan Schools in Logan County and Richmond Community Schools in Indiana also canceled classes for the day.

Several districts, such as Piqua City Schools, Celina City Schools, and Miami East Local Schools, opted for a two-hour delay to allow for safe travel conditions. Officials are continuing to monitor the weather situation and will advise parents promptly.

School administrators stated that decisions were made with student safety as the highest priority. More updates on delays and closures can be accessed through various mobile platforms.

As the community prepares for further weather impacts, authorities encourage families to remain vigilant and make necessary preparations for potential disruptions.