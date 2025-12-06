Miami (OH) and Western Michigan Clash in MAC Championship on Saturday

DETROIT, MI – The Miami (OH) RedHawks and Western Michigan Broncos are set to face off in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championship Game this Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Ford Field.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with Miami winning the first matchup 26-17 on October 25. That victory improved their all-time series lead to 39-24-1. Miami has made the MAC title game three times in a row now, having lost in 2024 and won in 2023. They’re looking to add to their total of four MAC Championship wins, which ties for the second most in conference history.

Western Michigan is seeking its fourth conference title and its first since 2016. The Broncos enter the game after winning four consecutive contests, closing the regular season with a MAC-best 7-1 record in conference play.

In recent weeks, the RedHawks have faced challenges at quarterback. Starting quarterback DeQuann Finn left the program after a loss to Toledo, which disrupted Miami’s offensive rhythm. They initially turned to a new player who struggled against Toledo, but then pivoted to a second option who delivered a solid performance in a win against Buffalo.

Defensive highlights will also be on display during the championship, as both teams feature standout edge rushers. Western Michigan’s defensive end leads the MAC with 12 sacks and has also caused four fumbles this season. Miami’s defensive lineman has recorded 8.5 sacks and ranks second in FBS with 63 pressures.

Western Michigan quarterback Broc Lowry has impressed with his versatility, accumulating 1,572 passing yards and 875 rushing yards this season, making him one of only four FBS quarterbacks with such statistics this year.

The MAC Championship Game is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on ESPN. Fans can expect an exciting matchup as both teams seek to make history and claim the conference title.