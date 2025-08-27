Mic Check? Delay Confuses Mets and Phillies Fans at Citi Field

New York, NY — The New York Mets faced a surprising interruption during their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night at Citi Field. A minutes-long delay occurred in the fifth inning after Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm claimed he was distracted by glare from a parabolic microphone in the outfield.

The situation arose after Bohm grounded into a double play while facing southpaw Jose Castillo, who had just been brought in to replace righty Kodai Senga. The game was tied at 3 when the delay started, causing confusion among players and fans alike.

SNY broadcaster Gary Cohen commented, “This is one of the sillier delays I’ve ever seen.” WFAN’s Boomer Esiason echoed his sentiment, suggesting that both teams were dealing with the same conditions, saying, “Let’s move on and get the game going.”

This wasn’t the first time the microphone caused complaints. The same issue had led to a delay in a game on August 25, raising eyebrows among fans and analysts. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ricky Botallico criticized Bohm for prolonging the game over an issue that has existed since at least 2017.

Bohm addressed the glare during the game, explaining, “There was a microphone in center field that somebody must have turned, and it was facing the plate.” Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed the microphone adjusted was affecting the player’s sightline.

After staff members resolved the issue, the Mets quickly capitalized, taking the lead with a Mark Vientos RBI double, eventually winning the contest 13-3—marking the first win in their three-game series. Despite the loss, the Phillies still maintain a six-game lead in the NL East but have now lost eight straight games at Flushing.

The Mets aim to build on their momentum as they prepare for tomorrow’s matchup, sending struggling pitcher Sean Manaea to the mound against the Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo.