Micah Parsons Considers Breaking Ties with Dallas Cowboys Amid Contract Tensions

FRISCO, Texas — The relationship between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys has reached a breaking point, as the star pass rusher is exploring the possibility of severing ties with the team. According to a league source, Parsons may request a trade or publicly announce his intent to leave the Cowboys.

Entering the second week of training camp, the Cowboys and Parsons remain far apart in negotiations. The standoff began when Parsons negotiated directly with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones earlier this spring, believing they had reached a deal. However, after his agent sought to revisit the agreement, the Cowboys told Parsons to honor what they believed was finalized.

Currently, Parsons is present at team practices but is not participating in on-field work. The 26-year-old, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is expected to command more than $40 million annually in his next contract. “We’re just working with what it is,” Jones said to reporters on July 21. “He’s doing a real good job of being here. And that’s important. … I sign the check. Period.”

Parsons last spoke publicly on July 22, stating, “I want to be here. At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let’s see if they want me to be here. If they don’t want me here, I’ll go about my business.” He acknowledged the nature of the business and emphasized his commitment to perform at a high level while under contract.

With Parsons’ contract demands remaining unaddressed, tensions have escalated between the player and the organization. Reports indicate that Parsons finds the prolonged negotiations frustrating, especially since many first-round picks from the 2022 draft have already secured extensions with their teams.

The standoff has drawn attention from teammates, with some suggesting that this could be Parsons’ last season with the Cowboys if a resolution is not reached. As the situation develops, the future of one of the NFL’s top defensive players hangs in the balance.