Micah Parsons Requests Trade, Aaron Donald Teases Comeback for Rams

IRVING, Texas — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made headlines Friday by requesting a trade from the team. The move has raised eyebrows around the NFL, prompting strong reactions from players and fans alike.

On Saturday, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones dismissed Parsons’s trade request, calling it ‘B.S.’ but offered no further details on the team’s plans. Since then, Parsons has remained quiet but has indirectly engaged with comments made by retired Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Following Parsons’s request, an Instagram post showing him in a Rams uniform sparked interest. Donald chimed in, teasing a return to the field if Parsons joined the Rams. ‘If @_micahparsons11 go to the Rams, I might have to call @210ths and get in football shape,’ Donald said, referring to his trainer. ‘That D-line would be unreal.’

Parsons, not taking the comment lightly, responded, ‘@aarondonald99 man! Don’t tell me info like that!’ He further acknowledged Donald’s comment by tagging his agent, David Mulugheta.

As speculation swirls, it remains unclear whether the Rams would consider a trade for Parsons. The team has been shifting its approach to drafting and acquisitions, moving away from the mantra ‘f*** them picks’ used in previous seasons.

With Parsons currently in a contract holdout as he seeks better terms, other teams are likely to show interest. A fan page recently suggested the Rams make a move for Parsons, stating, ‘I’m not saying the Rams should trade for Micah Parsons, but I’m not not saying it either.’ The post encouraged Rams management to make a phone call.

Donald, who played a vital role in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in 2022, has been enjoying retirement but hinted that a reunion with Parsons could lure him back onto the field. At 34, Donald is considered to still be in peak physical condition after a year off, and there are arguments that his break could have revitalized him for another season.

A pairing of Parsons and Donald in Los Angeles could be a significant boost for the Rams, especially as Parsons’s tumultuous relationship with the Cowboys continues to unfold. Neither the Cowboys nor Jones have initiated discussions with Mulugheta since the trade request.