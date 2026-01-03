Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former Wisconsin basketball standout Micah Potter made an impressive debut with the Indiana Pacers on Friday night after signing a new contract earlier that day. The exact terms of Potter’s contract have not been disclosed.

In his first game with the team, the 6-foot-10 forward played 18 minutes against the Boston Celtics, contributing nine points, one rebound, and one block. Notably, Potter maintained perfect shooting, going 2-for-2 from the field, 1-for-1 from three-point range, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, despite the Pacers’ 140-122 loss.

Potter’s transition to the NBA level comes after a season with the G League, where he averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 38 games. The Pacers waived guard Garrison Mathews and released center James Wiseman from a 10-day contract in a move to clear space for Potter.

“He played well in limited minutes, showing he can be a valuable asset for our team,” said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. Potter’s first points of the game came in the third quarter, showcasing his shooting ability. His only block occurred during his first defensive possession, when he swatted away a shot from Derrick White.

The former Badger, who played two seasons at Wisconsin from 2019-21, has had a rocky NBA journey, including stints with Miami and Utah. During his time at Wisconsin, he played 52 games, averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Potter’s performance is being watched closely as the Pacers have struggled this season, losing their first ten games. His ability to perform under pressure could lead to increased playing time in upcoming games.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity, and I’m grateful for the chance to contribute,” Potter said after the game.