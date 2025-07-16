Of Mice And Men Announce New Album and Single Release

Los Angeles, CA – Of Mice And Men has unveiled their new album titled Another Miracle, set for release on November 14th. The lead single from the album, Wake Up, presents a sound that the band describes as “delicate” and reminiscent of the shoegaze genre from the 1990s.

The album is entirely produced and written by the band themselves, showcasing their dedication to crafting a unique sound. In a statement, they expressed their excitement, saying, “We’re excited to be sharing our new album, Another Miracle, with you all. It’s been a long time in the making, and the culmination of countless hours of collaboration and hard work.”

The band noted that they have raised the bar on the melodic side while also incorporating heavier elements throughout the album. They added, “We want to thank our fans for the years of support. We’re incredibly proud of Another Miracle, and we hope you enjoy the album as much as we’ve enjoyed making it.”

In addition to their album release, Of Mice And Men will be touring extensively in the coming months. Their tour includes several high-profile events such as the Summer Daze Fest in Elko, NV, and the Warped Tour in Long Beach, CA. They will also perform in cities across Europe, wrapping up the tour in December.