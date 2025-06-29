Entertainment
Michael Bay Developing New Transformers Movie for Paramount Pictures
LOS ANGELES, CA — Michael Bay is reportedly developing a new Transformers movie for Paramount Pictures, setting the stage for his potential return to directing the franchise he helped launch in 2007.
Despite being credited as a producer on the last three Transformers films, it has been nearly a decade since Bay directed a movie in the series. Now, according to sources, Bay is eager to direct again, rather than being sought out by Paramount.
Jordan VanDina, known for his work on The Binge, is said to be writing the script for this project. It’s currently unclear if this new installment will connect to the previous films or mark a fresh start for the franchise.
While audiences remember Bay’s Transformers films for their spectacular action, they received mixed reviews from critics. The first movie had a lukewarm reception, and the subsequent entries, including Age of Extinction and The Last Knight, were criticized. In contrast, recent films like Bumblebee garnered much acclaim.
Box office performance also varied significantly, with some of Bay’s films surpassing $1 billion globally, such as Dark of the Moon. However, The Last Knight grossed only $605.4 million, then the lowest in the franchise’s history.
Current plans for Transformers include a multitude of projects under development, including a live-action movie directed by Josh Cooley, who helmed Transformers One.
While the return of Michael Bay to the series could invite skepticism, it’s nonetheless shaping up to be an interesting time for fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Transformers saga.
