Michael Beasley Exposes Financial Betrayal by Family and CPA

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Michael Beasley, the former second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, revealed shocking details about financial betrayal by his family and his certified public accountant during his career on a recent podcast.

“My family stole from me… My CPA stole from me – like, fuc*ed me over. I was in the NBA, fuc*ed over,” Beasley shared. He went on to explain that he lost all his money after his third year in the league.

Recalling a particular moment, Beasley said, “I remember being in Minnesota – I blocked Kobe‘s shot, and after the game, my man showed me the picture. I blocked Kobe’s shot, and I didn’t have a dollar in my bank account.” Beasley played 11 seasons in the NBA for seven teams, including the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and the New York Knicks.

Over his career, he averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 games and was once hailed as one of the best prospects in basketball.

Beasley’s story highlights a serious issue of financial trust in sports, which can impact athletes’ lives even at the peak of their careers.