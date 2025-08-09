Michael Beasley Reflects on Dinner Invitation from Kobe Bryant

Miami, FL – Former NBA forward Michael Beasley recently opened up about a missed opportunity to dine with legendary player Kobe Bryant early in his career. Beasley, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, played in the league for over a decade and made a lasting impression, despite never fully meeting the expectations that came with his draft position.

Beasley, who last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, shared this story during a recent interview. He revealed that he declined an invitation to dinner with Bryant, which was also attended by Dwyane Wade, due to anxiety. “I just rather he think I was too cool to hang with him than sit in his face and say some dumb 💩,” Beasley explained.

The interaction with Bryant occurred during Beasley’s early years in the league, specifically when he was playing for the Miami Heat. He remembered their brief exchange on the court: “He just dapped me up and was just like, ‘I’m pulling for you,’ which surprised me,” Beasley said.

Beasley confirmed he was nervous about the presence of Bryant at the dinner. “At that point in my career, I was just f—- everything up being me, and I ain’t wanna,” he said, reflecting on his anxiety during that time.

Throughout his career, Beasley has been candid about his struggles with mental health, including anxiety. He continues to be an important figure in the conversation about mental health awareness among athletes.

After his time with the Heat, Beasley averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game during his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite the team winning only 17 games that season.

“It’s brave of Beasley to be so honest about why he declined to attend a dinner with Bryant,” a sports analyst stated. “His openness helps destigmatize mental health issues in sports.”

Unfortunately, Beasley never got the chance to share his story with Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in 2020. Many fans still mourn the loss of the beloved basketball star.