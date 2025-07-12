Michael Buffer Set to Energize Final Four of Club World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer will bring his signature style to the remainder of the FIFA Club World Cup, as the tournament approaches its final four matches. Buffer is expected to announce the teams during pre-match walk-ons at MetLife Stadium, enhancing the atmosphere of the event.

The semifinals will kick off on Tuesday, with Brazilian team Fluminense facing Chelsea, followed by Real Madrid taking on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. The winning teams will square off in the final on Sunday, July 13.

The tournament has faced challenges, with low attendance numbers impacting the atmosphere. However, matches featuring Chelsea and PSG have drawn larger crowds. Organizers are hopeful that Buffer’s presence will elevate the excitement, adding an American flair that is often missing from European soccer events.

At 80 years old, Buffer is known globally for his famous catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble!” His career as a ring announcer began later in life after serving in Vietnam and holding various jobs. Since his debut in the 1980s, Buffer’s catchphrase has become iconic, contributing to his estimated net worth of $400 million.

Buffer has ties to DAZN, FIFA’s global broadcast partner for the Club World Cup, having been contracted in 2018 to announce DAZN’s boxing events. In addition, a boxing-style advertisement featuring Buffer was used to promote the tournament.

Renato Portaluppi, manager of Fluminense, has described his team as the “ugly ducklings” of the Club World Cup, but he believes they have a chance to create history. The Brazilian side has made an impressive run, defeating strong teams like Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami and Al-Hilal to reach this stage.

“We are facing powerful opponents, but football is decided on the pitch,” said Portaluppi. He acknowledges the financial challenges his team faces compared to bigger clubs like Chelsea, who have significantly bolstered their squad this season.

Despite their struggles, Fluminense’s recent performance, including an unbeaten streak of 11 matches, gives the team hope as they prepare for their semifinal clash on Tuesday.