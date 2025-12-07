Michael Caine Reflects on Retirement at Film Festival Ceremony

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Michael Caine, the 92-year-old acclaimed actor, hinted at retirement again while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Caine has previously announced his retirement multiple times. During his acceptance speech, he shared, “I kept going until I was 90, which was two years ago, and I thought to myself I’m not going to do anything else because I’ve had all the luck you can get.”

Vin Diesel introduced Caine on stage. The two previously worked together on the movie “The Last Witch Hunter,” released in 2015. They are set to collaborate again on a sequel to that film.

The actor first retired in 2009 after starring in “Harry Brown” and again in 2021 after “Best Sellers.” Caine returned to acting in 2022 for a lesser-known Czech film, “Medieval,” and featured in “The Great Escaper” in 2023.

During promotions for “The Great Escaper,” Caine expressed mixed feelings about retirement. He told BBC Radio 4, “The only parts I’m likely to get now are old men, 90-year-old men, maybe 85. And I thought, ‘Well, I might as well leave with all this – I’ve got wonderful reviews. What have I got to do to beat this?’”

Despite these thoughts, he indicated a desire to continue acting, mentioning a project where he would portray Charles Darwin. However, that film is set to star Anthony Hopkins instead.

At the festival, Caine was joined by his grandchildren, while his wife and two daughters watched from the audience. He humorously stated, “My name is Michael Caine. It’s not my real name but it’s a realistic name. It’s the one that made all the money.”

Caine, who has won two Academy Awards, continued to express gratitude for his life and career. He remarked, “One of the biggest lucky things is tonight to turn up here. I’ll tell you why, because I had never been here.”