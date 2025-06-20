Michael Chabon’s Son Faces Felony Rape Charges in NYC

New York, NY — Abraham Chabon, the son of Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon, is facing serious felony charges including rape and strangulation. The 20-year-old, a student at New York University, was charged on June 12, 2025, following an alleged incident on January 25, 2024.

According to a unsealed felony complaint, Chabon is accused of choking a woman, making it hard for her to breathe. He is said to have then carried her to a bed where he raped her and struck her multiple times in the face, causing her loss of vision in one eye.

The alleged assault took place on East 12th Street, as stated by Manhattan prosecutors. Chabon made his second court appearance on Wednesday following his arraignment the previous week.

Abe, as he is known, maintains his innocence. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement expressing disbelief over the allegations. “Abe is innocent and was as shocked by these false allegations as anyone,” she said. “He has strong family support and a devoted partner who all believe in his innocence.”

Chaudhry also noted the group is preparing to defend against what they consider a false allegation. On June 13, Chabon was released on bail set at $45,000 cash or a $150,000 bond by Judge Kacie Lally.

If convicted on the rape charge, Chabon could face a prison sentence ranging from five to 25 years. His father, Michael Chabon, is a prominent author known for works including “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” for which he won the Pulitzer Prize in 2001.