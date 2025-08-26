Michael Conforto’s Roster Spot in Jeopardy as Injuries Heal for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto could soon lose his place on the roster as injured players return, according to reports. Kiké Hernández, Hyeseong Kim, and Tommy Edman are expected to rejoin the team within the coming weeks, creating potential conflicts for Conforto’s roster position.

“The pending returns of the injured players will jeopardize the roster spot of Michael Conforto, whom the Dodgers signed last offseason to a one-year, $17 million contract,” insider Ken Rosenthal stated. Conforto, once considered a significant investment, is batting just .183 with a .606 OPS this season.

As the Dodgers averaged a low OPS in left field, ranked 23rd entering Sunday’s game, the team hopes that the return of key players will provide them with more flexibility. Options to address the situation include moving Teoscar Hernández back to left field, a position he played during the Dodgers’ World Series chase, and utilizing Alex Call, acquired at the trade deadline and capable of playing all three outfield spots.

Despite the team’s investment in Conforto, his performance has not improved during the bulk of the season. As the Dodgers compete in a tight division race, crucial decisions loom ahead. The underperformance comes even after the team afforded him ample time to adjust at the plate.

The upcoming roster shifts could also mean cuts for players like Dean, Kennedy, and Freeland. With fans eager to see changes, mixed opinions circulate about Conforto’s future. Some believe he could thrive with another team due to his past successes before this disappointing season.

Conforto has faced numerous challenges this year, including a career-low .183 batting average. With just nine home runs and low total RBIs—his stats suggest a struggle not solely attributed to defensive plays against him.

While critiques of manager Dave Roberts appear, many fans reflect on the team’s strategy, questioning whether the Dodgers should adopt a more aggressive base-running game that has been missing since the days of Maury Wills. Nevertheless, with Roberts having the best career winning percentage in Dodgers history, calls for his dismissal seem risky for fans.

The Dodgers will need to make critical choices ahead as they work to improve their hitting and maintain their competitive edge in the division.