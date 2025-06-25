Michael Conforto’s Struggles Put His Dodgers Career in Jeopardy

LOS ANGELES, CA – Michael Conforto‘s struggles may cost him playing time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The outfielder did not start in Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres, continuing a disappointing season where he’s batting just .168 with four home runs.

Conforto was signed to a one-year, $17 million contract aiming to bolster the Dodgers’ outfield. However, he has fallen significantly short of expectations, with his current on-base plus slugging (OPS) at a dismal 63, the lowest in his ten-year Major League Baseball career.

Despite being known for his offensive capabilities, Statcast data reveals he has not consistently squared up balls this year. His performance metrics are among the worst in the league, although he has maintained a solid walk percentage and bat speed.

“To date, obviously, Michael hasn’t performed up to what he expected or we expected,” said Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations. “But I bet that his next two months are way better than his last two months.”

In recent outings, Conforto has struggled to hit fastballs, with his slugging percentage against the pitch nearly 100 points lower than last year. “When you don’t hit the fastball, that starts to lend to a little cheating and chasing on spin,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “We’ve got to get him back to the heater and the big part of the field.”

As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the Dodgers are exploring their options for replacing Conforto if his performance does not improve. His inconsistencies have opened the door for emerging talents like Hyeseong Kim, who has garnered attention with his solid play this season.

Friedman noted, “If we have an injury or poor performance, do we feel like we have different ways to maneuver? We do.”

The coming weeks will be pivotal for Conforto, who must turn around his performance to secure his role with the club. “I do think that in a meritocracy, Hyeseong has earned opportunities,” Roberts added, hinting at increased chances for Kim in the lineup.

Only time will tell if Conforto can reclaim his form before the trade deadline, but the pressure is mounting for the veteran outfielder to deliver before opportunities slip away.