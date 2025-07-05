Michael Douglas Celebrates Cuckoo’s Nest’s 50th at Film Festival

Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic – Michael Douglas surprised fans on Saturday after introducing a restored version of the Oscar-winning film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF). Douglas, a producer of the film, traveled to the picturesque Czech spa town for the first time since 1998 to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary.

Upon taking the stage, Douglas received a warm welcome. He shared stories about the film’s history, earning laughs when he revealed that he had arrived just three hours prior and had already enjoyed local delicacies, including Czech duck and Pilsner Urquell beer. He expressed gratitude to the festival for the honor and thanked his late father, Kirk Douglas, for securing the rights to the source material.

“I have to thank my father for getting the rights to the book,” said Douglas. “He tried to get it made for many years, and when he was about to sell it, I stepped in and urged him not to. I loved this project so much.”

As Douglas finished his remarks, the festival surprised him with a Crystal Globe statuette, an award design introduced in 2000. It replaced an older design which had gained a reputation for being difficult to hold. After posing with the new statuette, the audience erupted in a standing ovation.

Speaking at a press conference later, Douglas reflected on the film’s impact. He described One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest as “timeless,” before discussing its themes of rebellion that resonate in today’s political landscape. He expressed concern over the state of democracy in the U.S., calling it “vulnerable” amid rising autocratic sentiments.

“We are flirting with autocracy, and I hope we can learn from the struggles that the Czech people fought for their freedom,” he continued. “It’s essential that we protect democracy.”

Douglas, who has not acted since 2022, also discussed his current lack of plans to return to the screen, saying he is focused on enjoying his time with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. “I’m quite happy to watch my wife work,” he said.

Discussing the film’s production, he recalled how Jack Nicholson almost skipped the Oscars, thinking they would not win. After a shaky start, the film ultimately won five Academy Awards, making it one of only three films in history to achieve that feat, including Best Picture and Best Director for Milos Forman.

The new version of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, restored by the Academy Film Archive, was shown as part of KVIFF’s “Out of the Past” section. Douglas was joined at the gala by Paul Zaentz, nephew of late co-producer Saul Zaentz, and members of Forman’s family.