Entertainment
Michael Douglas Examined in New Feminist Critique of Masculinity
CHICAGO, Ill. — In her new book, What is Wrong With Men, Jessa Crispin uses Michael Douglas‘s film career to explore the challenges facing modern masculinity. Crispin highlights Douglas’s roles in films like Wall Street and Fatal Attraction to illustrate how they reflect societal issues such as corporate greed and male reactions to feminism.
Crispin argues that Douglas embodies a blend of heroic and anti-heroic traits. She notes that even in his flawed characters, there are lessons about self-awareness and societal pressures. ‘Douglas’s anti-heroes often reveal deep truths about human nature,’ she writes.
While Crispin’s analysis is generally insightful, some critiques arise regarding her views on male midlife crises, which she describes as ‘histrionic melodrama.’ Despite this claim, her writing displays a sharp sense of humor and a keen eye for cultural critique.
However, her exploration of Douglas’s filmography raises questions. Notably absent is a discussion of his role in Coma, Douglas’s first leading film role, where he starred alongside female lead Genevieve Bujold. This omission from her analysis of his portrayals leaves a gap in understanding the dynamics of masculinity and femininity in film.
As she tackles various films, Crispin raises important issues about male sexuality and representation. Yet, some argue she overlooks significant works like Behind the Candelabra, which powerfully depicts same-sex relationships. These gaps suggest a need for deeper inquiry into how Douglas’s choices as an actor and producer affect his cinematic legacy.
Crispin’s book, while incisive, ultimately leads readers to ponder whether it is too brief to cover the complexities of masculinity represented through Douglas’s extensive career.
Recent Posts
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG