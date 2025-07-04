Michael Douglas Examined in New Feminist Critique of Masculinity

CHICAGO, Ill. — In her new book, What is Wrong With Men, Jessa Crispin uses Michael Douglas‘s film career to explore the challenges facing modern masculinity. Crispin highlights Douglas’s roles in films like Wall Street and Fatal Attraction to illustrate how they reflect societal issues such as corporate greed and male reactions to feminism.

Crispin argues that Douglas embodies a blend of heroic and anti-heroic traits. She notes that even in his flawed characters, there are lessons about self-awareness and societal pressures. ‘Douglas’s anti-heroes often reveal deep truths about human nature,’ she writes.

While Crispin’s analysis is generally insightful, some critiques arise regarding her views on male midlife crises, which she describes as ‘histrionic melodrama.’ Despite this claim, her writing displays a sharp sense of humor and a keen eye for cultural critique.

However, her exploration of Douglas’s filmography raises questions. Notably absent is a discussion of his role in Coma, Douglas’s first leading film role, where he starred alongside female lead Genevieve Bujold. This omission from her analysis of his portrayals leaves a gap in understanding the dynamics of masculinity and femininity in film.

As she tackles various films, Crispin raises important issues about male sexuality and representation. Yet, some argue she overlooks significant works like Behind the Candelabra, which powerfully depicts same-sex relationships. These gaps suggest a need for deeper inquiry into how Douglas’s choices as an actor and producer affect his cinematic legacy.

Crispin’s book, while incisive, ultimately leads readers to ponder whether it is too brief to cover the complexities of masculinity represented through Douglas’s extensive career.