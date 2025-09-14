Michael J. Fox Inspires at US Open Amid Parkinson’s Battle

New York, NY – Michael J. Fox made an inspiring appearance at the 2025 US Open on September 7, despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. The 64-year-old actor arrived in a wheelchair but stood to greet photographers alongside his wife, Tracy Pollan.

Fox wore blue slacks and a matching blazer over a white collared shirt, accessorizing with dark sunglasses and gray sneakers. Pollan, 65, looked elegant in a light pink floral maxi dress with beige heels and a matching purse. After their photo session, Fox returned to his wheelchair and waved to well-wishers.

The actor’s appearance at the US Open is one of many recent public outings showcasing his determination. Just a month earlier, he celebrated the 40th anniversary of his film “Back to the Future” at an event in Long Island, and he made a surprise appearance alongside Coldplay at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 29 during filming for “Doc Hollywood,” Fox has used his platform to advocate for Parkinson’s research. He founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000 to support studies aimed at finding a cure.

In a 2024 charity gala, he reflected, “After 35 years since my diagnosis, this is just my life. I think about what we’re going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure.” Fox, who retired from full-time acting in 2020, will appear in the third season of the TV series “Shrinking,” set to release on Apple TV+ in late 2025 or early 2026. His experiences with Parkinson’s are influencing the character played by Harrison Ford in the series.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence said, “Michael J. Fox is my first mentor, so we wanted to represent it in hopefully an inspiring way.” As Fox continues to inspire with his resilience, many fans praise his courage and the enduring love he shares with Pollan, his wife since 1988.