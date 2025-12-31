Entertainment
Michael J. Fox Returns to Acting in ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 Trailer
LOS ANGELES, CA — Michael J. Fox is making his return to acting with a guest role in the upcoming season of Apple TV+’s comedy series “Shrinking.” The show’s third season trailer, released on December 30, 2025, showcases Fox’s character meeting Dr. Paul Rhoades, played by Harrison Ford, in a medical office.
In a light-hearted exchange, Fox’s character asks, “What are you in for?” to which Ford’s Dr. Rhoades replies, “Parkinson’s. You?” Fox quips back, “Just a haircut,” prompting laughter between the two.”
This appearance marks Fox’s first acting role since stepping back from the spotlight in 2020 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Fox has been open about his condition, which he was diagnosed with in 1991. His role in “Shrinking” reunites him with the show’s co-creator, Bill Lawrence, who previously directed Fox in the hit sitcom “Spin City.”
The trailer further highlights the dynamic relationships among the characters, including Jason Segel‘s Jimmy Laird navigating personal challenges as he prepares to send his daughter Alice, played by Lukita Maxwell, off to college.
Ford’s Dr. Rhoades has been living with Parkinson’s since the first season of “Shrinking,” initially trying to hide his condition, but ultimately facing it more openly as the story progresses.
Fox described his experience on set, sharing that he was able to perform without the usual anxieties about his health, stating, “It was the first time ever I get to show up on set, and I didn’t have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything. I just do it.”
“Shrinking” follows a therapist, played by Segel, who starts breaking professional boundaries and dramatically altering people’s lives, including his own. The new season will also feature returning cast members Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, and Cobie Smulders.
As part of the promotional push, Apple TV+ announced that the third season is set to premiere on January 28, 2026, with episodes released weekly until April 8, 2026.
