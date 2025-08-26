Michael J. Fox Reunites with Co-Stars at Back to the Future 40th Anniversary

Toronto, Canada — Michael J. Fox joined his fellow cast members at the 40th anniversary celebration of their iconic film, Back to the Future, at Toronto’s Fan Expo on Friday. Fox, alongside co-stars Christopher Lloyd and Mary Steenburgen, entertained a sold-out crowd of 2,500 fans at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Fans expressed their excitement as Fox, who is 64 years old, received a standing ovation for his work and resilience in battling Parkinson’s disease. Kim Flores, 41, dressed in 80s attire, said, “What he’s gone through and continues to go through is an inspiration.”

The event featured an hour-long panel discussion where Fox, known for his charm and humor, reflected on the film’s impact. “We were all just obsessed with the film while we were making it,” he told the audience, humorously embracing his role in one of the greatest movies of all time.

Back to the Future features Fox as Marty McFly, a teenager who time travels back to 1955 and inadvertently alters the course of his family’s history. The film became a monumental success, grossing significantly in 1985 and spawning two sequels.

Claudia Wells, who played Marty’s girlfriend, noted the chemistry among the cast. She recalled moments on set, highlighting Fox’s encouraging energy. “Seeing him respond to his illness with bravery is really fitting with his character,” she said.

Fox has made substantial contributions to Parkinson’s research through his foundation, raising over $2 billion since its establishment in 2000. His advocacy continues to inspire many, including Tyler Switala, a 26-year-old from New Jersey, who said Fox is a role model in overcoming adversity.

The event drew fans from various backgrounds, such as Ashley Lomas and Veronique Roy from Ottawa, who treasured their experiences meeting Fox. “You can tell he appreciates how well he’s still received,” Lomas said after obtaining an autograph.

Throughout the panel, Fox shared anecdotes, including his struggle with school and how he eventually graduated at age 34. His candid remarks resonated with fans, further solidifying his legacy.

Lucas Hallauer, who portrayed Marty in Back to the Future: The Musical, opened the discussion with a performance of the film’s classic song, The Power of Love. He praised Fox’s enduring influence on audiences.

As the celebration concluded, Fox reflected on the profound impact of Back to the Future on his life and career, stating, “It’s given me a really great life.”